The 2017 GreenBiz 30 Under 30 in Sustainable Business List

The GreenBiz team is proud and excited to reveal our second annual list of promising young
professionals in the field of sustainable business. This year’s “30 Under 30” cohort was selected by GreenBiz editors in collaboration with the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (www.wbcsd.org), based on a global search for emerging leaders who are shaping the next generation of sustainable business.

This year’s honorees work across sectors for large and small companies, media, academe and the nonprofit sector. They hail from nine countries on five continents. Individually and collectively, they are showing how businesses can operate in a world of constrained resources and unconstrained opportunities. Most important, they show how society, led by the private sector, effectively can address the world’s most pressing environmental and social challenges effectively and profitably.

See the list of this year’s 30 rising stars here
www.greenbiz.com/article/2017greenbiz-30-under-30

